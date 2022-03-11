Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

