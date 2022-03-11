Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 598.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $944,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after acquiring an additional 224,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.57. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,090. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

