Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $197.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

