Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $118.56 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

