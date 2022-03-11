Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $88.31. 13,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

