Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ASGI opened at $19.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.