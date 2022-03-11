ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

