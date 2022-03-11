ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.
NYSE:ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
