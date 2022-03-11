ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

ABM opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ABM Industries by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

