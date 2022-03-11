Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,989 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 4.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Amgen by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.