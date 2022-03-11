Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 137,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average is $170.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

