Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

