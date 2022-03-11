Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 113,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after buying an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $179.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.96. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

