Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 12,860 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

