Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 51,195 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.47 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.