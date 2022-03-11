Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $691,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 450.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

