AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AC Immune were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AC Immune by 1,748.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 556.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIU opened at $3.85 on Friday. AC Immune SA has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

