Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $386.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.47.

NYSE:ACN opened at $309.52 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $260.00 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.07. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

