AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.