Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Get Acerinox alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

About Acerinox (Get Rating)

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.