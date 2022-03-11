Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.74) to €20.25 ($22.01) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.30 ($17.72) to €16.50 ($17.93) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.
About Acerinox (Get Rating)
Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acerinox (ANIOY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.