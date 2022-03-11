Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Acme United stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.