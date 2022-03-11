Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Acme United has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

