ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.68 on Friday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.