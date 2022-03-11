AdaptHealth Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $38.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

