AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.34. 5,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 260,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

