Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

