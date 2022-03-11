Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.
Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.86.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.