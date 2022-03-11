Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.86.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$756.11 million and a P/E ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

