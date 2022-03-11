Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.86.
Shares of AFN stock opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$756.11 million and a P/E ratio of 65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.
Further Reading
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.