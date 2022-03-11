AG.L’s (AG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of AG.L in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

Get AG.L alerts:

AG.L Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG.L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG.L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.