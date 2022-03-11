AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.82.

Shares of AGCO opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

