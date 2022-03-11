ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.04) to €59.00 ($64.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.67) to €44.50 ($48.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of AGESY opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

