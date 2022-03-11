Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
About Agile Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
