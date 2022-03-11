Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

