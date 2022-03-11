Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

A stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.