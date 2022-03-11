Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

