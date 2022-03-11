Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

ABNB opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.74 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $19,885,907.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

