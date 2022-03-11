Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 255,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

