Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 241,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

