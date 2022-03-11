Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,576 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,527,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,482,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.