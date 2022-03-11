Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $90.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

