Alliance Fan Token One Day Volume Tops $9,560.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $424,566.53 and approximately $9,560.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

