Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21.81 ($0.29). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.28), with a volume of 502,791 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.70. The stock has a market cap of £51.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

