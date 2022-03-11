Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The firm has a market cap of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.