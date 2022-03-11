Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,442. The firm has a market cap of $454.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.
AMOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
