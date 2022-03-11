Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

