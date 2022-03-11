Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after buying an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

