Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Corning by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

