Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of DHR opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.55 and its 200-day moving average is $303.34. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

