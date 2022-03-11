Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after buying an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.20 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

