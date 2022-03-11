Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Buys 2,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ATEC opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.65. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alphatec by 11.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 25.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 198,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alphatec by 5.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

