Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 127,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

