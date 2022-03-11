Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives C$21.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

