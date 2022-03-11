Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$25.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$24.14. 82,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,947. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$994.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.33.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

