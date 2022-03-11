Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Up 4.1%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $40.03. 6,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 309,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.