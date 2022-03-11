Amanda Blanc Acquires 131,938 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 405.20 ($5.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.83. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

AV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.54).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.