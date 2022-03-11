Amanda Blanc Acquires 131,938 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00).
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 405.20 ($5.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.83. Aviva plc has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
